Police Halt University Massacre Plot: Radicalized Student Found With Arsenal and ‘Martyrdom’ Manifesto

A 25-year-old University of Delaware student was arrested after police discovered a car packed with guns, ammunition, body armor, and a handwritten manifesto outlining plans to “kill all” in a mass shooting targeting the school’s police department.

The suspect, Luqmaan Khan, was taken into custody on Nov. 24 after officers found him sitting nervously in his vehicle in Canby Park West — long after closing hours. What began as routine police patrol quickly escalated when officers noticed Khan’s behavior and searched his car, uncovering a massive cache of high-powered weaponry.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a pistol, multiple extended ammunition magazines, a conversion kit capable of turning a handgun into a semi-automatic rifle, additional ammunition, and body armor. Even more alarming was a notebook police found in the car, filled with detailed plans and chilling phrases such as “kill all – martyrdom,” according to ABC 6.

Investigators believe Khan was plotting a violent attack on the University of Delaware campus, specifically targeting the school’s police department in what he envisioned as a martyrdom-style massacre.

Newcastle Police Master Cpl. Richard Chambers credited sharp police instincts—not luck—with preventing what could have been an unimaginable tragedy.

“They just randomly drove up into Canby Park West, and when they located the vehicle in the park, once they made contact with the individual, rather than just shooing the person out, saying, ‘Hey, the park is closed,’ they did police work,” Chambers said. “And because of that, they uncovered the plot.”

Khan was arrested on the spot. Authorities have not yet disclosed additional charges but say the investigation is ongoing, with federal agencies expected to join the case due to the nature of the weapons and the manifesto.

Sources say Khan’s writings indicated he hoped to achieve “martyrdom” through mass murder.

The University of Delaware has not reported further threats to campus safety, though officials say security will be increased as a precaution.

Police and prosecutors are expected to release additional details as the investigation progresses.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)