YERUSHALAYIM:13-Year-Old Boy Critically Hurt in Ramot Apartment Fire

A 13-year-old boy was critically injured after a fire broke out in an apartment on Yaakov Elazar Street in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Firefighters, MDA, and United Hatzalah teams rushed to the scene, working urgently to rescue those trapped and extinguish the flames.

According to Israel Police, the blaze erupted inside a residential apartment. Fire crews managed to rescue two individuals — the 13-year-old boy, who suffered life-threatening injuries according to medical officials, and another person who sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services in the Jerusalem District later reported that the child was found unconscious inside the burning apartment and pulled out in extremely critical condition.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)