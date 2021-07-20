American Yeshiva Bochur In Israel In Critical Condition Due To Heatstroke

An American yeshivah bochur, a 22-year-old Gerrer chassid, is in serious condition, sedated and ventilated, after suffering heatstroke while on a hike on Monday evening.

The bochur was hiking with friends at Nachal Guvta on the slopes of Har Chermon and apparently suffered heatstroke due to the heavy heatwave Israel has been experiencing in recent days and lost consciousness. His friends called for help but it took a considerable amount of time until rescue services from the Golan rescue unit could reach him due to the difficulties of the hiking trail. Rescue services received the initial call at 7:50 p.m. and the rescue was completed at 11 p.m.

The paramedics carried out the rescue in difficult conditions as they carried the unconscious bochur in the dark, guided by flashlights, from the hiking trail to an MDA ambulance, which in turn evacuated him to an MDA helicopter. The helicopter evacuated the bochur in critical condition to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat.

The family has requested that the public daven for the refuah of Pinchas Menachem ben Dalia b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)