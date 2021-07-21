Senior Dati Leumi Rabbanim Censure Kahana’s “Kashrus Revolution”

Senior Dati Leumi Rabbanim spoke out on Tuesday against the “kashrus revolution” announced by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana earlier in the day.

“We are happy with the determination of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana to reform the kashrus system, but anyone familiar with the system understands that privatizing the system will not fix the issues in the system and certainly will not benefit consumers,” the Rabanim of Rabbanei Koshrot, a kashrus advice organization staffed by senior Dati Leumi Rabbanim, said in a statement.

“This conclusion was reached by all expert committees that delved into the issue,” the Rabbanim emphasized. “Everyone agreed that on the contrary, uniform kashrus procedure and common standards should be formulated as extensively as possible [rather than independent organizations].”

“The privatization of the kashrut system also contradicts the reports of the State Comptroller, who also understood that privatization is not the solution to the existing kashrut problems.”

The statement added that contrary to what Kahana claimed that privatization will cut costs for businesses and consumers, “the halt of funding of the public kashrus system will increase costs for small business owners and consumers.”

The Rabbanim called to all those involved in establishing the reforms to reconsider its implementation: “It isn’t too late,” the Rabbanim urged. “Establish a committee of experts today and together we’ll develop an alternative plan to improve the state kashrus [Rabbanut] in Israel.”

