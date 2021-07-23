“Disrespect For Rabbanut & Senior Rabbanim:” Dati Leumi Rabbanim Slam Kahana

The leading Roshei Yeshivos and Rabbanim of the Dati Leumi sector, including HaRav Chaim Druckman, published a letter on Wednesday slamming Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana for his disrespect of the Rabbanut and senior Dati Leumi Rabbanim

In the letter, the Rabbanim expressed their opposition to the specific reforms Kahana outlined as well as the fact that he formulated a plan not only without the approval of the Rabbanut but in opposition to its position on the matter. Additionally, they censured Kahana for not informing them of the plan beforehand despite the fact that he met with them only two days prior to his announcement.

The Rabbanim wrote that the Rabbanut is the only body authorized to manage religious affairs in the state “and therefore every change regarding religion must be approved and coordinated with it.”

They acknowledged the need to improve the kashrus system but noted that a plan to improve the system is only legitimate if it’s carried out with the approval of the Rabbanut.

The letter was signed by HaRav Chaim Druckman, HaRav Dov Lior, HaRav Yaakov Ariel, HaRav Yaakov Shapiro, HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, HaRav Eitan Eisman, and HaRav Yosef Artzial.

Dati Leumi kashrus experts who run a kashrus advice organization also expressed their disapproval of Kahana’s plan.

