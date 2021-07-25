Happening Now: 500,000+ Expected to Participate in annual Tu B’Av Together for Shidduchim on Sunday

In what has become an annual event, half a million people are expected to participate in the Yad L’Achim’s Tu B’Av Together day of tefillah. Rav Chaim Kanievsky said that this year, the day of tefillah for Tu B’Av should be on Sunday July 25th @12pm. Rav Chaim also issued his heartfelt bracha for all singles who participate in this year’s Tu B’Av Together that they too merit finding their shidduch.
Beginning at 12:00 pm NY time. People across the world will recite the following chapters of Tehillim:
ל”ב,ל”ח,ע’,פ”ב,קכ”א,קכ”ד,קכ”ז,קכ”ח
You can download a special Artscroll tehillim to be said on Tu B’Av Together HERE.
This year, there will be a live broadcast where people can watch as Gedolim and Rabbonim lead Klal Yisrael with the Tehillim for Tu B’Av Together and offer words of inspiration. It can be viewed on www.TuBavTogether.com
At TuBavTogether.com on Sunday 7/25 @12pm NY Time,
Tehillim and words of Inspiration to be lead by:
Rav Eytan Feiner
Rav Yissocher Frand
Rav Shimon Galai
Rav Warren Goldstein
Rav Dovid Goldwasser
Rav Paysach Krohn
Rav Berel Lazar
Rav David Ozeri
Rav Yisroel Reisman
Rav Asher Weiss
There will also be livestreamed musical performances by
Uri Davidi
Levy Falkowitz
Simcha Leiner
Baruch Levine
Eli Marcus
Yonatan Razel
Yitzy Waldner
Beri Weber
visit www.TUBAVTOGETHER.com for more information or call 1-866-923-5224