Happening Now: 500,000+ Expected to Participate in annual Tu B’Av Together for Shidduchim on Sunday

In what has become an annual event, half a million people are expected to participate in the Yad L’Achim’s Tu B’Av Together day of tefillah. Rav Chaim Kanievsky said that this year, the day of tefillah for Tu B’Av should be on Sunday July 25th @12pm. Rav Chaim also issued his heartfelt bracha for all singles who participate in this year’s Tu B’Av Together that they too merit finding their shidduch.

Beginning at 12:00 pm NY time. People across the world will recite the following chapters of Tehillim:

ל”ב,ל”ח,ע’,פ”ב,קכ”א,קכ”ד,קכ”ז,קכ”ח

You can download a special Artscroll tehillim to be said on Tu B’Av Together HERE.

This year, there will be a live broadcast where people can watch as Gedolim and Rabbonim lead Klal Yisrael with the Tehillim for Tu B’Av Together and offer words of inspiration. It can be viewed on www.TuBavTogether.com

At TuBavTogether.com on Sunday 7/25 @12pm NY Time,

Tehillim and words of Inspiration to be lead by:

Rav Eytan Feiner

Rav Yissocher Frand

Rav Shimon Galai

Rav Warren Goldstein

Rav Dovid Goldwasser

Rav Paysach Krohn

Rav Berel Lazar

Rav David Ozeri

Rav Yisroel Reisman

Rav Asher Weiss

There will also be livestreamed musical performances by

Uri Davidi

Levy Falkowitz

Simcha Leiner

Baruch Levine

Eli Marcus

Yonatan Razel

Yitzy Waldner

Beri Weber

visit www.TUBAVTOGETHER.com for more information or call 1-866-923-5224