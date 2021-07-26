IDF Hits Hamas After Arson Balloons Ignite 3 Fires, Reduces Gaza Fishing Zone

0
IDF hits Hamas base near school in Gaza. (IDF spokesperson)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

IDF fighter jets struck a target in the southern Gaza Strip in response to the launches of incendiary balloons that caused at least three blazes in southern Israel.

The IDF said it struck a Hamas base near civilian areas that included a school. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The airstrike came several hours after the incendiary balloons were launched into Israel by Hamas terrorists. Photos and video posted on social media showed them sending the balloons into Israel. On one of them was written the message: “Time is running out.”

Israeli media reported at least three fires set in southern Israel, breaking a three-week lull in the launches of the balloons.

In an initial response, COGAT, the Israeli defense body that oversees Palestinian civilian affairs, announced Sunday that Israel was cutting the fishing zone for Gazan fishermen in half, from 12 nautical miles to six nautical miles.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)