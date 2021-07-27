Israel: Unvaccinated COVID Patient In Critical Condition Following Birth

A 38-year-old pregnant woman ill with the coronavirus underwent an emergency delivery on Shabbos at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon after arriving at the hospital in serious condition on Friday.

Her condition grew worse and she suffered respiratory failure. On Sunday she was transferred in critical condition to the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon where she is attached to an EMCO machine.

The woman and her husband, residents of Ashkelon, were both unvaccinated and contracted COVID, as well as their three children. The newborn baby girl did not contract the virus and is, Baruch Hashem, doing well and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,398 coronavirus patients on Monday morning, raising the number of active cases in Israel to 11,606 of whom 108 are seriously ill, including 20 attached to ventilators.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)