‘Dayanim Law’ Is Reintroduced, Passes 1st Reading In The Knesset

The “Dayanim Law,” which failed in its third reading in the Knesset two weeks ago due to a mistaken vote by a coalition MK, was reintroduced and passed its initial reading in the Knesset overnight Monday.

The law, which is intended to nix Chareidi influence over the appointment of Rabbinical judges, passed with 59 votes to 51. It will now have to be approved by the Knesset’s Law Committee and will then return to the Knesset for its second and third readings.

The coalition is so eager to pass the bill that it bypassed normal Knesset regulations that require every bill to be submitted 21 days before it is passed, a move backed by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Likud MK Yariv Levin slammed the bill, saying it is intended to satisfy the personal interests of coalition members. “This bill is shameful and sets a precedent that I fear Israel and Israelis will pay a steep price for,” he said.

UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler said: “This government, which due to its makeup can’t agree on anything, agrees on one thing – the war on Yahadus and religion. The very fact that we’re sitting here at this late hour and discussing the Selection Committee for Rabbinical Judges when there’s no lack of real issues to discuss, is proof of that.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)