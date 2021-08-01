Bat Yam Mayor Defies Education Minister, Other Cities Follow Suit

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot on Thursday instructed city schools to prepare to vaccinate high school students when the new school year begins on September 1, despite Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton’s opposition to the plan.

Shasha-Biton, who has been accused of being a “COVID denier,” said last week that vaccinating students in schools “is a crime.” Her comments were slammed by senior health officials, who noted that vaccinations have been administered in schools in Israel for decades.

However, despite the fact that the government hasn’t issued orders for state schools to vaccinate students, Brot wants to increase the number of teens in Bat Yam who are vaccinated. The mayor of Tel Aviv followed suit, ordering schools to prepare for a vaccination campaign, and the mayor of Petach Tikvah also expressed support for vaccinating students but said he will wait for government orders.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz supports vaccinating children in school, saying the more children who are vaccinated the better. About 34% of Israelis under the age of 20 have been fully vaccinated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)