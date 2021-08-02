Agudath Israel Welcomes Nomination Of Dr. Deborah Lipstadt As U.S. Antisemitism Envoy

Agudath Israel of America welcomes President Biden’s nomination of Dr. Deborah Lipstadt as the State Department’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. The President made the announcement after weeks of speculation, and amid calls that the position needed to be filled without further delay.

“Dr. Lipstadt is a unique blend of scholar-activist,” observed Rabbi Abba Cohen, Agudath Israel’s Vice President of Government Affairs and Washington Director. “She is a prominent historian and thinker on the Holocaust and antisemitism and that puts her in a position of being able to turn her knowledge and understanding of these issues into informed and creative thinking about how best to fight this scourge, which is plaguing countries around the world.”

While the State Department has continued to be active on matters relating to antisemitism, the need for a top envoy at the helm of the effort is seen as critical. Agudath Israel joined other Jewish groups, and worked with leaders on Capitol Hill, to encourage a swift nomination, as well as supporting earlier congressional efforts to raise the prominence, influence, and funding of the position to ambassador-level.

“The fight against antisemitism is never-ending, and particularly critical at a time when we are witnessing open and increasing verbal and physical attacks against Jews in foreign countries. We urge expeditious Senate consideration, and we look forward to working closely and cooperatively with Dr. Lipstadt, as we have with all of her predecessors,” Rabbi Cohen concluded.