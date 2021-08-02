Report: Israel Receives ‘Green Light’ From US, UK, Russia To Strike Iran

Israel received a “green light” from the US, UK, and Russia to respond to the Iranian strike on the Israeli-operated Mercer Street last week, Kan News reported, citing the Kuwaiti Al-Jarida newspaper which quoted anonymous US officials.

The report stated that “the Israeli army has compiled a list of Iranian targets to respond to the attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman,” adding that the strikes could be on an Iranian port or ship or the specific warship from which the drones were launched.

British Deputy Ambassador Mark Power said on Monday that Israel needs to make its own decision whether to respond to the attack.

In an interview on Kan News, Power responded to the interviewer’s question whether Israel has a right to respond: “Israel, like many countries in the region, is threatened by this kind of activity,” Power said. “But clearly, each country needs to make its own considerations.”

“At this point, we call on our partners to condemn it, and we’re working with them to decide on an appropriate diplomatic response.”

Power added that the UK has clear evidence that Iran is behind the attack and they will be sending an investigative team to the region to launch a probe of the attack.

The attack killed two people aboard the ship, a Brit and Romanian.

Romania also announced on Monday that Iran is behind the attack. “Romania strongly condemns the Iranian drone attack against Mercer Street, during which our citizen was killed,” Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu stated on Monday. “There is no justification whatsoever for deliberately attacking civilians.”

Aurescu added that Romania will coordinate with “our partners” to respond appropriately to the attack.

