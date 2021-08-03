Huge Fire Near Jerusalem: Main Highway Closed, Residents Evacuated

A huge brushfire broke out near Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, closing Highway 1 and forcing residents of Shoresh and Sho’evah to be evacuated.

Dozens of firefighting teams and six aircraft are fighting the flames, which are only meters away from residential homes.

A summer camp in the area with 850 teenagers was also evacuated along with a nearby shopping center and gas station.

Israel is currently enduring an extreme heatwave that is not scheduled to break until next week, with the heat accelerating the fire. However, Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedi Simchi said that the fire was manmade, either deliberately or accidentally.

מפקד מחוז ירושלים בכבאות, טפסר ניסים טוויטו: "כ-60 משפחות פונו בשורש, האש מאיימת על תחנת הדלק במחלף שואבה. תחנת הדלק והמרכז המסחרי פונו"#בחציהיום @perez_esty (צילום: כאמל עבידאת יערן קק"ל) pic.twitter.com/fDHkBOrXe5 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 3, 2021

השריפה ליד שורש מתקרבת לכביש 1 – ונמצאת כ-100 מטרים מקו הבתים של היישוב@SuleimanMas1 @VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/SLhMDTiZHh — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 3, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)