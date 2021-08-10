Secret Document Reveals: Bennett Ordered Preparations For A Tishrei Lockdown

As Israel’s fourth coronavirus wave continues, with over 3,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday morning and 15 cities and towns designated as “red,” a secret coronavirus cabinet document reveals that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has issued instructions to prepare for a fourth lockdown during the Yamim Tovim, Kan News reported on Sunday night.

“The prime minister outlined the main efforts we’re advancing,” the document states. “If all these [measures] don’t help, we will require tighter restrictions, including a lockdown, which we will probably schedule over the Chagim to keep [economic] damages to a minimum.”

Bennett hinted at the possibility of a lockdown on Sunday morning during the cabinet meeting when he said: “If we’ll vaccinate in Elul, we’ll be able to hear the shofar in Tishrei.”

On the other hand, a substantial number of ministers in the coalition are adamantly against opposing a lockdown, including some who serve in the coronavirus cabinet, so it remains to be seen if a lockdown would be approved.

If a lockdown would be declared over the Chagim, it would be met with great anger by the Charedi MKs, who have been warning for weeks not to allow Israelis free reign during summer vacation and only impose restrictions over the Yamim Tovim.

