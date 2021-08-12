Israel’s Mossad Warns CIA Head That Raisi Is Mentally Disturbed

Mossad head Dovid Barnea revealed secret information on Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi to US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns, who arrived in Israel for a visit on Tuesday.

Burns met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Barnea, with Iran being one of the main topics of discussion. Barnea presented him with Israel’s “Raisi file,” a profile of “The Butcher of Iran” prepared by Israeli security forces, Channel 12 News reported.

The file describes Raisi as “deranged” and unstable, with an exceptionally cruel streak. He’s responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians, personally killing some of them himself, and there is testimony that Raisi derived personal pleasure from the murders.

The Mossad believes that Raisi suffers from borderline personality traits and is on the edge of suffering a full-blow mental disorder, warning that it’s not feasible to negotiate a nuclear agreement with him and the US must prepare for a change in strategy regarding the Iranian nuclear race.

Last night, Mossad Director Barnea met with CIA Director Burns in order to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue and additional regional challenges about which the organizations intend to cooperate. pic.twitter.com/weYVP838BA — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 11, 2021

Following Raisi’s election, Bennett warned world powers to “wake up.” Speaking in English at a cabinet meeting in June, he said: “Raisi’s election, I would say, is the last chance for the world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement and to understand who they are doing business with.”

“These guys are murderers – mass murderers. A regime of brutal hangmen must never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction that will enable it to not kill thousands but millions. Israel’s position will not change on this.”

