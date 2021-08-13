Israel’s Education Ministry: Almost 45% Of Chareidi Students Exempt From Quarantine

Israel’s Education Ministry said that nearly 45% of Chareidi students are exempt from quarantine according to preliminary results of serological tests performed in Charedi schools this week.

Over 20% of Chareidi students who were tested were found to have antibodies against COVID. In addition, 24% of students were confirmed to have recovered from COVID or have been fully vaccinated.

The serological testing will be expanded to all schools when they reopen on September 1 and students who have antibodies will be granted a Green Pass exempting them from quarantine if a classmate is diagnosed with COVID.

Students who aren’t found to be exempt from quarantine will nevertheless be allowed to remain in the classroom if they agree to daily testing and test negative for the virus every day for a week.

The serological testing in the Chareidi sector on students ages 3-12 began on Monday in Beitar Illit, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Modiin Illit, Elad, and Telzstone.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)