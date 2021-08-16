Chinese State Media Publishes Anti-Semitic Caricature Of Tony Blinken

The Chinese state-owned news agency Xinhua published a caricature of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with appalling anti-Semitic imagery.

The caricature, which accompanied a report about a meeting between Blinken and WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Kuwait last month, depicts Blinken with a grossly enlarged nose, devil horns and an American flag cape symbolizing his “power over the world” holding a “COVID origin” report.

“This anti-Semitic tweet from Chinese state media is despicable,” the American Jewish Committee (AJC) stated.

“Xinhua’s depiction of [Blinken], a Jew and stepson of a Holocaust survivor, utilizes overt tropes of anti-Semitism, including a large nose, devil horns, and accusations of global control. What a shameful display.”

“Throughout history, anti-Semites have used ‘Jewish features,’ like enlarged noses, in cartoons or propaganda to sway the public against the Jewish people.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)