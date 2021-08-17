Heartbreaking: Amid Reports Of Abuse Of Women, Tearful Afghan Reporter Questions The Pentagon

Afghan reporter Nazira Karimi tearfully questioned Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby at a press briefing in Arlington on Sunday, saying: “I’m very upset today, especially as Afghan women didn’t expect that overnight, all the Taliban would come.”

“They took off my flag,” she said. “This is my flag. And they put their flag. Everyone is upset, especially women.”

She also complained about President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country on Sunday along with thousands of others, saying that she expected him to stay with the people.

The plight of Afghan women left in the clutches of the Taliban is especially heartbreaking. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that reports are already coming in from Afghanistan about abuses of women by the Taliban, in addition to reports of targeted killings and lootings.

Guterres said that he is “particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan who fear a return to the darkest days of the 1990s. The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead.”

Afghanistan’s UN Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai reported: “Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighborhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list. There are already reports of targeted killings and looting in the city.”

“Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now,” Isaczai added, saying he is “speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan, whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future,” including “millions of Afghan girls and women who are about to lose their freedom to go to school, to work and to participate in the political, economic and social life of the country.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)