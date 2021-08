Childish Terrorists: Videos Show Armed Taliban On Bumper Cars & Merry-Go-Round Horses

Only a day after the Taliban took control of Kabul, videos of them enjoying the amenities of the city have gone viral.

Some Taliban members were seen holding their guns while driving bumper cars and others are seen riding on merry-go-round horses.

Another video shows them gleefully trying out exercise equipment.

Des Talibans découvrent la salle de sport au sein du palais présidentiel : pic.twitter.com/IJqezGFscl — محمد شيخي (@Mohamedparisar) August 16, 2021

