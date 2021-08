Seven UK Jews died of the coronavirus in the past three weeks, according to the Board of Deputies, The Jewish Chronicle reported.

The total number of Jewish COVID fatalities in the UK is now 915.

The Board compiles the Jewish COVID death toll from data gleaned from Chevrei Kadisha throughout the country.

Starting in mid-April when the death toll stood at 903, the British Jewish community had a reprieve of two months with no COVID fatalities.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)