Suspicion Mounts That Jerusalem Area Fire Caused By Arson

An Israel Air Force Hercules cargo airplane drops flame retardant to fight a wildfire on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Israeli firefighters worked for a third consecutive day on Tuesday to contain a wildfire that has consumed a large swath of forest west of Jerusalem and threatened several communities. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israel Police who are investigating the source of the massive Jerusalem area fire that took three days to contain believe that the fire was a result of deliberate arson.

Yeshivah bochurim who learn in a yeshivah ketana in Beit Meir, where the fire started, told police that the fire began at two or more areas, Kikar H’Shabbat reported. The bochurim were the first to call the Fire and Rescue Services.

Additionally, the areas where the fire started are remote areas where people generally aren’t found, not hiking or picnic areas where people may have accidentally started a fire.

There has been a number of arson attempts in the Beit Meir area in the past.

Some residents of Givat Y’earim and Ramat Raziel lost their homes and/or cars.

A vehicle was burned in a wildfire on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Michah Harrari of Ramat Raziel, seen below with his wife, lost his life’s work, his harp workshop where he handcrafted harps and violins. “There were at least 25 instruments in the workshop that I  had made for clients,” he said. “Forty years of work disappeared.” His wife is a doctor and her medical clinic, including valuable equipment, also went up in flames.

“This is our life’s work for the last 40 years,” Harrari said in an interview with Arutz Sheva. “We’re the people that brought back the harp after 2,000 years to Israel. We’ve been working in there and making the harps for the Temple Institute, for the Rav Ariel, for the last 35 years, and shipping our harps all over the world. It’s been destroyed. The whole workshop is just ashes now.”

Below are the ruins of the Metzuda winery in Givat Ye’arim.

Bottles and debris lie in the ruins of a winery a day after it burned in a wildfire in Givat Yearim on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A melted bottle sits in the ruins of a winery a day after it burned in a wildfire in Givat Yearim on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The fire, which burned 25,000 dunams of land, destroyed homes, and killed tens of thousands of animals and insects, was one of the largest fires in history, surpassing the Carmel fire in 2010.

A juvenile male fallow deer injured in the fire at Mount Tayassim, Jerusalem, on August 17, 2021. (Ariel Kedem, Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

