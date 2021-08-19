Nasrallah: America’s “Moral Downfall” In Afghanistan Is Lesson For Israel

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned Israelis to take note of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and draw the necessary conclusions.

Speaking in a televised speech on Wednesday on the Hezbollah state TV channel, Nasrallah emphasized how the US abandoned the Afghans who aided them, evacuating only “the dogs who worked in the security forces” saying that their actions in Afghanistan “is the moral downfall of America.”

Nasrallah added that the US is so reluctant to fight for other nations that President Biden was willing “to accept a historic failure” in Afghanistan.

“The Israelis are the ones watching most closely and drawing conclusions from it,” Nasrallah said.

“In order that the US shouldn’t fight for other [countries], [President Joe] Biden was able to accept a historic failure. What will be with Lebanon and others in the area? Everyone should think deeply about it. Those who most need to draw conclusions are the peoples of this region.”

“[The US] evacuated the dogs who worked in the security forces, but not those who assisted them. They took their equipment, but left the human beings behind… these are the Americans,” Nasrallah preached.

