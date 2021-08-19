WATCH: Rabbi Ends With “Old Jewish Custom” As Sworn-In To Australian Supreme Court

Rabbi Marcus Solomon, who earlier this month was the first Orthodox rabbi in Australia to be selected as a Supreme Court justice, was sworn in on Wednesday to the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Rabbi Solomon, a resident of Perth, also serves as the Rav of the Dinaella shul and is active in the broader Jewish community.

“I wish to conclude with an old Jewish custom,” Rabbi Solomon said at the end of the ceremony. “At moments of importance in one’s life and the life of the community, whatever one’s belief, or indeed – non-belief, we humbly acknowledge and never take for granted life itself, the values and freedoms we enjoy, and the good fortune we share in having been sustained to come together on such an occasion.”

“And if the Chief Justice can use Hebrew [apparently referring to an earlier speech], then I am not going to be outdone. And so in the traditional Hebrew: ‘Shehechyanu V’Kiyamanu V’Higiyanu L’Zeman HaZeh.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)