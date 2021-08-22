In Last Attempt To Save Alta’s Life, Parents Appeal To PM Johnson

In a last attempt to save their daughter’s life, Avraham and Chaya Fixsler called on the government to intervene, The Jewish Chronicle reported on Friday.

“We ask Boris Johnson and [Health Secretary] Sajid Javid to intervene and request the Trust reconsider their position and allow Alta to come home to her family,” the parents said in a statement.

Former MP Ivan Lewis, who is Jewish, also called on the government to intervene. “It is not too late to show some compassion for the grieving parents and respect for their religious beliefs,” he said.

Manchester Rabbi Jonathan Guttentag, of the Coalition for Jewish Values, was quoted by The Chronicle as saying that the hospital trust’s decision to withdraw Alta’s life support is “child euthanasia against the wishes of the parents.”

“It has no place in any decent humane society, and stands at odds with the liberal nature of today’s Britain. It breaches the sacred bond between parents and child and is an assault on the basic moral fabric of the family.”

Earlier this month, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rejected the family’s appeal to reverse the decision of a UK court mandating the withdrawal of life support from 2-year-old Alta.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)