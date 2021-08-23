Israel’s Approves Travel Plan To Uman For Rosh Hashanah

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet on Sunday night approved a travel outline to Uman for Rosh Hashanah this year.

The plan is essentially comprised of the same regulations that apply to all Israeli travelers traveling to an “orange” country.

All Israelis traveling to Ukraine, including those vaccinated and recovered, will be required to present a negative coronavirus test from within 72 hours before the flight.

After Rosh Hashanah, as per the requirements for returning from any “orange” country, Israelis in Ukraine are required to submit a quarantine declaration 24 hours before their return to Israel. Upon arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport, returning travelers are required to undergo a coronavirus test and enter quarantine for 14 days, which can be reduced to 7 days with two negative coronavirus tests.

As far as Ukraine’s regulations, those who are fully vaccinated are required to have Ukrainian medical insurance (over the age of 12) but are not required to be tested for COVID or enter quarantine upon arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers to Ukraine are required to quarantine for ten days upon arrival. They also have to register on a Ukrainian surveillance app until they receive a negative coronavirus test, which can be carried out at the Kiev airport.

