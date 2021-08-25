“Fights To Breathe, Screams And Cries, Rips Off His Mask”

Last week, Israel’s Yediot Achranot reported the dramatic testimony of a doctor who fights for the lives of coronavirus patients – and his attack on anti-vaxxers.

“If only I could invite the anti-vaxxers for a shift with me to see up close how a person fights to breathe when around him other patients are sedated and ventilated – and he’s wearing a mask that covers his entire face, screaming and crying that he has no air,” the doctor said.

“And his screams are faint, can barely be heard through his mask. He writhes in his bed and tries to get up, to move, to sit – anything that will help him to get a little more oxygen into his lungs. He doesn’t understand that every scream weakens him further.”

“Did you ever see a person drowning? That’s exactly how it looks. The patient rips off his mask, thinking it will help, and his oxygen level falls immediately. We run and put the mask back on and beg him not to take it off. We ask him not to move around because we’re afraid his IV will come out and then we’ll have to stick him again.”

“But someone in a panic, who is slowly suffocating, is not capable of logic. His only thought, his only desire, is to attempt to breathe as deeply as possible. But he can’t.”

The doctor then addressed anti-vaxxers directly: “Do you know the difference between you and those who didn’t vaccinate and are now sedated and ventilated? They believed everything you wrote.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)