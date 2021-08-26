11 Israeli Bochurim In Ukraine Also Contract Salmonella Poisoning

Following the report of Viznitz yeshivah bochurim who were hospitalized in New York with salmonella poisoning after returning from Ukraine, an Israeli report on Thursday said that at least 11 Chassidic yeshivah bochurim from Jerusalem also developed salmonella poisoning in Ukraine.

The bochurim, who are from a known yeshivah in Jerusalem, are currently in Mezibuz, where the tzion of the Ba’al Shem Tov is located. They ate mayonnaise that had spoiled and developed severe gastrointestinal symptoms, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The yeshivah administrators arranged for them to be checked by doctors on Wednesday. The doctors returned on Thursday because some of the bochurim developed very high fevers.

The bochurim in New York who were hospitalized and released on Tuesday were readmitted on Wednesday night. They had also visited Mezibuz while in Ukraine.

