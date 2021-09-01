Israel Leads The World In Virus Cases Per Capita Over Past Week

Israel currently leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases per capita over the past week, an Oxford University study published on Tuesday shows.

The Our World in Data study lists Israel as averaging 1,013 new daily COVID cases per million people over a week, surpassing Georgia and Montenegro.

On Monday, Israel confirmed 10,900 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic. The last time Israel recorded over 10,000 daily cases was on January 18, during the deadly third wave.

The infection rate is expected to at least temporarily increase even higher in the coming days following the opening of the school year on Wednesday, followed shortly later by Rosh Hashanah.

On the positive side, the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition seems to be stabilizing due to the influence of the booster shots and there has been a decrease in the number of new coronavirus patients aged 60 and above.

