WATCH IT: In Inspiring Display Of Emunas Chachamim, Thousands Line Up For Gadol HaDor’s Bracha

In a rare video filmed by a non-Jew on Rosh Hashanah night in Bnei Brak, a huge crowd can be seen lining up to receive the bracha of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievky for a Shana Tova.

This Rosh Hashanah, despite Israel’s fourth coronavirus wave spurred by the Delta variant, most shuls operated without coronavirus restrictions as so many Israelis are recovered or fully vaccinated, drastically reducing the chances of serious illness caused by COVID.

Prior to Rosh Hashanah last year, when many minyanim were still held outdoors and participants at indoor minyanim wore masks throughout the tefillos, special preparations were made to allow Bnei Brak residents to receive HaRav Chaim’s blessings for a Shana Tovah through the construction of a special bridge after a period of seven months when HaRav Chaim didn’t hold kabalas kahal.

