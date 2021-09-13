21-Year-Old Unvaccinated Israeli Dies Of COVID

A 21-year-old Israeli who hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID contracted the virus and passed away on Motzei Shabbos at Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

After suffering a severe deterioration in his condition, the young man was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors attempted to resuscitate him for a prolonged period of time but were ultimately forced to declare his death.

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 10,084 new coronavirus patients on Sunday morning. There are currently 1,168 hospitalized coronavirus patients, of whom 697 are seriously ill and 154 are ventilated. Seven coronavirus patients passed away over Shabbos, increasing the death toll to 7,338.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)