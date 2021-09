There’s been an increase in recent days in the number of pregnant and postpartum women hospitalized in Israel after contracting the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there were 39 pregnant women and 24 postpartum women with the coronavirus in hospitals across Israel.

Thirteen of the women are in serious condition, four of whom are ventilated and one of whom is attached to an ECMO machine. All 13 women in serious condition are completely unvaccinated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)