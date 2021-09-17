WATCH: Rav Berel Lazar Jumps, Dances With Thousands Of Mispallelim In Moscow

Thousands of Jews joined the Yom Kippur tefillos at the main shul in Moscow, the Marina Roscha shul.

After Ne’ilah, the Chief Rabbi of Russia, HaRav Berel Lazar, spoke works of hisorerus and and jumped and danced with the mispallelim at the end of the emotional tefillah followed by singing “Napoleon’s” March” as is the Chabad Minhag.

The Marina Roscha shul, which has 2,000 seats, is part of the vast Moscow Jewish Public Center, with 7,2000 square meters of spacious rooms, including a library, a concert hall, an art gallery, and many classrooms, where a variety of classes and club meetings are held.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)