Chasdei Hashem: Palestinian Intended To Stab Jews Before Yom Kippur, Mistakenly Stabs Arab

An Arab resident of the Palestinian Authority was arrested an hour before Yom Kippur for carrying out a suspected terror attack in Yafo. Shortly afterward, it became apparent that the terrorist mistakenly stabbed an Arab-Israeli instead of a Jew.

A large number of police forces arrived at the scene of the “terror attack,” and arrested the Palestinian, who later admitted that he intended to stab Jews.

The Arab victim, a resident of Yafo in his 40s, was seriously injured in the attack, which took place in a public park. He was evacuated to Wolfson Hospital in Holon for medical treatment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)