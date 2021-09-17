Chasdei Hashem: Palestinian Intended To Stab Jews Before Yom Kippur, Mistakenly Stabs Arab

An Arab resident of the Palestinian Authority was arrested an hour before Yom Kippur for carrying out a suspected terror attack in Yafo. Shortly afterward, it became apparent that the terrorist mistakenly stabbed an Arab-Israeli instead of a Jew.
A large number of police forces arrived at the scene of the “terror attack,” and arrested the Palestinian, who later admitted that he intended to stab Jews.
The Arab victim, a resident of Yafo in his 40s, was seriously injured in the attack, which took place in a public park. He was evacuated to Wolfson Hospital in Holon for medical treatment.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
If the victim was not a terrorist, then the word “Chasdei Hashem” is not appropriate.
Please read the last 3 Pesukim in Sefer Yonah.
א”מ בטל מחשבות שונאינו!
BS”D
If you tell me the victim is a terrorist I will jump for joy that he was stabbed and is seriously injured.
The Israeli government should have expelled all of the Arabs.
However, you are writing about an INDIVIDUAL, WHOSE DEEDS YOU DO NOT KNOW.
Therefore it is inappropriate and in very poor taste to describe his stabbing as a chasdei HaShem.