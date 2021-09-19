What Tefilla Did Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka Add On Yom Kippur To Stop COVID?

The Yom Kippur tefillos in Yeshivas Slabodka in Bnei Brak were held with hundreds of talmidim of the yeshivah, current and past, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The tefillos were attended by the Roshei Yeshivos, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landua, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, HaGaon HaRav Simcha Shmuel Zaks and HaRav Yitzchak Schwartz.

While the recital of Tehillim was taking place between Kol Nidrei and Maariv, the mispallelim were surprised when HaGaon HaRav Landua interrupted to request that ‘יושב בסתר’ be recited as it’s a segula to end a mageifah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)