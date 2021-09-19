AOC Proposes Amendment Halting US Arms Sale To Israel

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) proposed an amendment last week to the US defense budget bill to block $735 million worth of US military aid to Israel.

The amendment would “suspend the transfer of Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munition weaponry under the $735 million direct commercial sale to the Israeli government” because it “would block the transfer of the same kind of Boeing weaponry that the Israeli government used to kill 44 Palestinians in one night in al-Rimal,” in Gaza City, a press release stated.

Of course, Ocasio-Cortez insinuated that Israel simply bombed Gaza with no provocation since she failed to mention that the Jewish state was protecting its citizens, both Jewish and Arab, from being killed by rockets being fired from Gaza. It is unclear why she didn’t propose an amendment to halt US aid to Gaza.

“Slamming the Jewish nation in her new bill, AOC is silent when it comes to the 4500 terror rockets fired from Hamas, funded by US tax dollars,” Stop Antisemitism wrote on Twitter.

Slamming the Jewish nation in her new bill, AOC is silent when it comes to the 4500 terror rockets fired from Hamas, funded by US tax dollars 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eWX3Nov7te — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) September 17, 2021

Of course, @AOC neglects to mention that Hamas launching offensive rocket attacks and using civilians and media building as human shields are the leading cause of civilian deaths in Gaza. https://t.co/USVjnzzQu1 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 17, 2021

Israel’s Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan slammed Ocasio-Cortez for her proposal, writing on Twitter on Motzei Shabbos: “I would expect a Congressperson to understand that Israel is defending its citizens against Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. Your amendment further legitimizes their heinous attacks against innocent civilians, as well as antisemitic lies.”

“Israel and the US have a strategic alliance, critical to the security of our two countries. Israel is a world leader in the fight against terrorism, and our partnership has helped prevent terrorist attacks against American citizens many times in the past.”

Fortunately, like most of Ocasio-Cortez’s proposals, her amendment will likely see no action and will simply lead to a further loss of taxpayer dollars funding her salary.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)