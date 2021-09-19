Israel: Critically Ill Patients Are Young, 8 Unvaccinated Young Patients On ECMOs

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said on Motzei Shabbos that unlike the past when most seriously ill coronavirus patients were older, there is now a growing number of seriously ill younger coronavirus patients aged 35 and above.

According to a Kan News report, eight coronavirus patients between the ages of 35 and 40 are currently critically ill and attached to life support machines — all of whom are unvaccinated and most of whom have no underlying health issues.

Health officials are concerned by the rise in the number of younger critically ill patients, saying that the data supports the hypothesis that the Delta variant is more virulent than previous variants.

The Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday morning that the total number of coronavirus patients in serious condition has risen to 726, of whom 195 are ventilated. Seventeen additional fatalities were confirmed over the weekend, raising the death toll to 7,511.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)