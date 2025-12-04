Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Arabs Arrested After Photographing Home Of Minister’s Mother In The Jewish Quarter

Illustrative. Arrest of suspect. (Israel Police)

Two residents of Kafr Kanna, an Arab-Israeli town in the Galil, were arrested after they were seen photographing the home of the mother of the Minister for the Negev, Galil, and National Resilience, Yitzchak Wasserlauf, in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem.

According to the report, they were seen photographing the house from several angles the day before Wasserlauf was due to visit his mother at her home.

A passerby noticed the Arabs examining the alleys and access routes to the home and taking photos. He alerted the police, and the information was also transferred to the Shin Bet and the Ministry’s security unit.

The police later located the suspects and arrested them at the beginning of the week for questioning. The background to the incident is still being investigated, but security officials noted that the case is being treated with added significance due to a previous incident in April, in which a suspicious envelope was sent to the minister at his mother’s address.

Minister Wasserlauf responded to the report by stating, “Anyone who tries to threaten me or my family needs to know one simple thing: it will not deter me. I will continue to act fearlessly for the residents of the Negev and the Galil and for the citizens of Israel. I thank the Shin Bet, the Israel Police and my ministry’s security unit for their resolute actions.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WATCH: Fascinating In Depth Interview With NY Times And Netanyahu

LINGERING MYSTERY: 10 Years After Vanishing, Search For Missing MH370 Plane to Restart

🚨 Hamas Transfers Coffin With Alleged Hostage’s Remains To Red Cross

Tragedy In Jerusalem: In Rare Case, Healthy Child Dies Of Flu Despite Being Vaccinated

FIRST IN DECADES: Israel and Lebanon Hold Diplomatic Talks As US Seeks To Salvage Ceasefire

“Inevitable:” Israel Preparing For Major Confrontation With Hezbollah

Remains Transferred On Tuesday Don’t Belong To Either Hostage

BORO PARK: Slabodka Dinner Proceeds in Triumph as Neturei Karta Fringe Launches Vile Attacks on Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch

“Hates Jewish People, Hates Everybody”: Trump Unleashes on Ilhan Omar While Hammering Minnesota Fraud Case

Lakewood Daf Yomi’s Yarchei Kallah: From the Siyum Overlooking Har HaBayis to the Churva — and Shabbos in Teveria