Arabs Arrested After Photographing Home Of Minister’s Mother In The Jewish Quarter

Two residents of Kafr Kanna, an Arab-Israeli town in the Galil, were arrested after they were seen photographing the home of the mother of the Minister for the Negev, Galil, and National Resilience, Yitzchak Wasserlauf, in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem.

According to the report, they were seen photographing the house from several angles the day before Wasserlauf was due to visit his mother at her home.

A passerby noticed the Arabs examining the alleys and access routes to the home and taking photos. He alerted the police, and the information was also transferred to the Shin Bet and the Ministry’s security unit.

The police later located the suspects and arrested them at the beginning of the week for questioning. The background to the incident is still being investigated, but security officials noted that the case is being treated with added significance due to a previous incident in April, in which a suspicious envelope was sent to the minister at his mother’s address.

Minister Wasserlauf responded to the report by stating, “Anyone who tries to threaten me or my family needs to know one simple thing: it will not deter me. I will continue to act fearlessly for the residents of the Negev and the Galil and for the citizens of Israel. I thank the Shin Bet, the Israel Police and my ministry’s security unit for their resolute actions.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)