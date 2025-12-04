Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

3 WEEKS LATER: Disgraced MAG To Be Released From Hospital, Interrogated

Ex-Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi. (Screenshot)

Ex-Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi will be discharged on Thursday from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after a three-week hospitalization stay, a police spokesperson announced.

“The suspect of leaking information and other serious criminal offenses is expected to be released from hospitalization and will be summoned for further questioning in the coming days,” the police statement said.

Tomer-Yerushalmi was not questioned during her hospitalization, and hospital sources even said she was “sitting and playing on her phone—without even a single police guard.”

She was hospitalized after she overdosed on pills following her release from prison to house arrest.

About two weeks ago, police raided her office for the second time and seized additional documents for the investigation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 FIVE YEARS LATER: FBI Nabs Suspect In Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case

Supreme Court Tries To Limit Justice Minister Levin’s Authority

Turkish Hackers Target Israir in Attempted Data Heist; Passport and Ticket Info Possibly Exposed

3 WEEKS LATER: Disgraced MAG To Be Released From Hospital, Interrogated

Gazan Militia Head Who Worked With Israel To Fight Hamas Killed In Gunfight

Netanyahu Selects Military Secretary Roman Gofman As The Next Mossad Chief

Arabs Arrested After Photographing Home Of Minister’s Mother In The Jewish Quarter

WATCH: Fascinating In Depth Interview With NY Times And Netanyahu

Police Halt University Massacre Plot: Radicalized Student Found With Arsenal and ‘Martyrdom’ Manifesto

Senate Advances Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun’s Nomination To Serve As Trump’s Envoy to Combat Antisemitism