3 WEEKS LATER: Disgraced MAG To Be Released From Hospital, Interrogated

Ex-Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi will be discharged on Thursday from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after a three-week hospitalization stay, a police spokesperson announced.

“The suspect of leaking information and other serious criminal offenses is expected to be released from hospitalization and will be summoned for further questioning in the coming days,” the police statement said.

Tomer-Yerushalmi was not questioned during her hospitalization, and hospital sources even said she was “sitting and playing on her phone—without even a single police guard.”

She was hospitalized after she overdosed on pills following her release from prison to house arrest.

About two weeks ago, police raided her office for the second time and seized additional documents for the investigation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)