Turkish Hackers Target Israir in Attempted Data Heist; Passport and Ticket Info Possibly Exposed

Israir is scrambling to assess potential damage after Turkish hackers attempted to steal customer data through a third-party service provider, Channel 12 reported Wednesday, in what investigators describe as a targeted cyberattack that was stopped just moments after it began.

According to the report, the breach attempt was detected only days ago and blocked in its early stages—before the attackers could burrow deeper into the system. While credit card information is believed to have remained secure, investigators say passport numbers and ticket details may have been exposed, raising concerns for thousands of travelers who used the airline’s booking services.

Israir stressed that its own internal computer systems were never in danger, emphasizing that the breach attempt was isolated to an external vendor used for processing orders. Still, cybersecurity teams are working around the clock to determine exactly what information may have leaked before the attack was shut down.

In a statement carried by Channel 12, the airline acknowledged that the incident may have involved “a limited amount of information connected to [customer] orders and tickets,” but said the attack was “blocked and contained.”

The attempted hack is the latest in a rising wave of cyberattacks targeting Israeli companies amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Aviation and travel firms—handling sensitive, high-value data—have increasingly become prime targets for foreign cybercriminals and hostile state-linked groups.

For now, Israir says it is cooperating with cybersecurity authorities and will update customers as more information becomes available. However, the potential exposure of passport data raises the possibility of identity misuse, fraud, or further targeting, prompting calls for greater scrutiny of the airline’s third-party security protocols.

Investigators expect to release additional findings once the full scope of the attempted breach is clearer.

