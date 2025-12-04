Netanyahu Selects Military Secretary Roman Gofman As The Next Mossad Chief

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, as the next Mossad chief after interviewing various candidates for the position, his office announced on Thursday.

Gofman will replace current Mossad chief David Barnea, who will conclude his five-year term in June 2026.

Netanyahu praised Gofman as a “highly distinguished officer,” praising him for his ““exceptional professional abilities” on seven fronts and his “creativity, initiative, tactical ingenuity, deep understanding of the enemy, and complete discretion.”

Netanyahu added that Gofman’s leadership and courage were seen on October 7, 2023, when he “raced from his home and battled Hamas terrorists in the Gaza border region, where he was seriously wounded.”

“Netanyahu believes that Maj. Gen. Gofman is the most qualified and suitable candidate to lead the Mossad and wishes him great success,” noting that “his success is our success.”

The statement also listed Gofman’s extensive operational and command positions in the IDF before entering the position of military secretary. He served as a combat soldier and commander in the Armored Corps; commander of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th Battalion; operations officer of the 36th Division; commander of the Etzion Brigade; commander of the 7th Armored Brigade; head of the 210th Division; commander of the National Ground Training Center; and chief of staff of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)