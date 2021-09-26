Shiraz, Iran: Shaking The Lulav In A COVID-Safe Outdoor Minyan

Jews in Iran are celebrating Sukkos in the shadow of a devastating coronavirus wave and most minyanim are being held outdoors in open areas.

Although most of Iran’s Jews live in the capital city of Tehran, there are also smaller Jewish communities in the cities of Shiraz and Isfahan. About 2,000 Jews live in the southwestern city of Shiraz, the fourth-most populous city in Iran and the capital of Fars Province.

In the video below, a Sukkos minyan takes place in the courtyard of a Jewish school in Shiraz.

מנין בשטח פתוח בחצר בית הספר היהודי בשיראז איראן pic.twitter.com/N7HFuzTxOU — הרב יהודה גראמי Rabbi Yehuda Gerami (@HaravGerami) September 24, 2021

Iran Shiraz pic.twitter.com/5xNDfXYsKQ — הרב יהודה גראמי Rabbi Yehuda Gerami (@HaravGerami) September 24, 2021

ענף עץ עבות pic.twitter.com/BkVt6NlHL6 — הרב יהודה גראמי Rabbi Yehuda Gerami (@HaravGerami) September 24, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)