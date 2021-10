Avner Netanyahu, opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu’s younger son, is engaged to be married to Noy Bar.

Bar works as a spokesperson for rogue Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, the only Yamina MK who voted against the formation of the current coalition with left-wing parties.

Bar also attends Hebrew University, studying for a master’s in political science and political communications.

Avner began studying for a degree in history and archeology at Hebrew University in 2019.

