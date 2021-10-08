8TH YAHRZEIT: What Does Netanyahu Especially Recall About HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef?

The eighth yahrzeit of HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, falls out on Shabbos and many public figures have been posting photos and writing their recollections of the late Gadol Hador.

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday wrote about his memories of his interactions with HaRav Ovadia. “HaRav Ovadia was the Gadol HaPoskim in our generation and his influence on halacha will endure for generations,” Netanyahu wrote.

“I remember him from our many meetings over the years. Rav Ovadia has tremendous bekius of our heritage, along with a tremendous commitment to Toras Yisrael and Am Yisrael.”

“I was always impressed by his special sensitivity to help the weak in society. I especially remember how after the Yom Kippur War he bravely toiled to solve the problem of the war agunos.”

“I miss him. I, and so many people in Am Yisrael feel his absence and never cease to remember him as one of the most significant figures in the history of our people,” Netanyahu concluded. “Yehi Zichro Baruch.”

Below is a video of Bnei Brak’s unique remembrance of HaRav Ovadia – trucks with huge screens broadcasting images from the Gadol’s life as well as the distribution of yahrtzeit candles.

בני ברק מוקירה את זכרו של מרן: משאיות עם מסכי ענק ומצגת על חייו של מרן הרב עובדיה יוסף זצוק"ל, וחלוקת נרות נשמה להדלקה לע"נ. ביוזמת חברי המועצה ישראל בן ששון ואליהו שושן רכז התאחדות קהילות וצעירים. pic.twitter.com/IU48Oo3srU — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) October 7, 2021

Journalists and Shas MKs posted videos and photos:

קטע מדהים של מרן רבינו עובדיה יוסף בהגהת ספריו. לצידו, משמשו בקודש הרב צבי חקק. pic.twitter.com/WCdhKPIave — ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) October 7, 2021

השנה שנת השמיטה ו8 שנים לפטירתו של מרן הרב עובדיה יוסף זצ׳ל וזה הזמן להזכיר את דעתו הברורה בעיניין היתר מכירה שזה היתר גמור מלכתחילה כפי שהביע אותה וכתב עליה רבות וכאן במפגש עם הרב יוסף סטרוק זצ׳ל רבה של יהדות צרפת.

(בשני חלקים) pic.twitter.com/h8Xtzmwjyk — איציק סודרי (@ISudri) October 8, 2021

8 שנים ללא אבא.

אבא של כלל ישראל.

השבת, נדליק נר לזכרו, ונתפלל שיעורר רחמי שמים מרובים שכ"כ זקוקים להם דווקא בימים אלו 🪔 pic.twitter.com/GhuytgAVg9 — מיכאל מלכיאלי (@malkielim82) October 8, 2021

8 שנים של געגועים! pic.twitter.com/ALBT3ExmHx — Uriel Busso-אוריאל בוסו (@BussoUriel) October 8, 2021

At the kever:

תפילת שחרית בציונו של מרן רבינו עובדיה יוסף זצוק״ל.

שמונה שנים להסתלקותו. pic.twitter.com/WIgLhEXo0G — ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) October 8, 2021

אצל מרן הרב עובדיה יוסף זיע"א pic.twitter.com/bVbGaScyEZ — רובי לייפער (@ruvileifer) October 7, 2021

Singer Yaakov Shwekey’s beautiful tribute to “Maran Sheli.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)