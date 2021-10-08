8TH YAHRZEIT: What Does Netanyahu Especially Recall About HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef?

The eighth yahrzeit of HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, falls out on Shabbos and many public figures have been posting photos and writing their recollections of the late Gadol Hador.

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday wrote about his memories of his interactions with HaRav Ovadia. “HaRav Ovadia was the Gadol HaPoskim in our generation and his influence on halacha will endure for generations,” Netanyahu wrote.

“I remember him from our many meetings over the years. Rav Ovadia has tremendous bekius of our heritage, along with a tremendous commitment to Toras Yisrael and Am Yisrael.”

“I was always impressed by his special sensitivity to help the weak in society. I especially remember how after the Yom Kippur War he bravely toiled to solve the problem of the war agunos.”

“I miss him. I, and so many people in Am Yisrael feel his absence and never cease to remember him as one of the most significant figures in the history of our people,” Netanyahu concluded. “Yehi Zichro Baruch.”

Below is a video of Bnei Brak’s unique remembrance of HaRav Ovadia – trucks with huge screens broadcasting images from the Gadol’s life as well as the distribution of yahrtzeit candles.

Journalists and Shas MKs posted videos and photos:

At the kever:

Singer Yaakov Shwekey’s beautiful tribute to “Maran Sheli.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)