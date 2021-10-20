Levaya In Israel: Alta’s Father Tearfully Delivers A Heartrending Hesped

The levaya of Alta Fixsler, a’h, took place in Yerushalayim on Tuesday night at 1 a.m. after her body was flown from the UK for kevurah.

Alta’s father, Reb Avraham Fixsler, delivered an emotional hesped punctuated with constant weeping that left not a dry eye in the room. He thanked his wife and said that it was in her zechus, that Alta, a’h managed to survive two a half years. “She was the one who said after the birth: ‘Avromi, it doesn’t matter to me.’ This was just a few hours after Alta was born. The doctors made gloomy predictions but she said: ‘The baby is coming home.”

“To us, she wasn’t a gilgul. I don’t have an understanding of gilgulim – for us she was Alta. We wanted our Alta.”

“‘Alta, you should know that we wanted you exactly like you were, you were important to us, precious – to me, to Mommy and the family. We loved spending time with you, singing with you, and holding you.”

“There are people who are ashamed of a child like this but we’re proud. We won’t forget you, we’ll remember you forever. We truly love you.”

Referring to the protracted legal battle to save Alta, a’h, Reb Avraham said: “We believe that Hashem did this. We didn’t fight in order to win, we fought because it was the ratzon Hashem.”

Addressing his daughter directly, he said: “I can’t tell you that I did everything – but I did whatever I was able to do. From now on Alta, I promise, I’ll convey the message to the world. You were a ‘mussar haskel’ to the whole world – the actualization of the concept of ‘life.'”

“It’s not like the non-Jews say, ‘life’ is not what they think it is. It’s much deeper, and that’s what you were, you were an example of the concept of life.”

Alta, a’h, was brought to kevurah at Har HaMenuchos.

הובאה למנוחות בירושלים התינוקת אלטע פיקסלר, שנותקה ממכשיר ההנשמה בבריטניה לאחר מאבק משפטי@AkivaWeisz

(צילום: שיא לייב) pic.twitter.com/H8prslSuGA — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 19, 2021

Yehi Zichrah Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)