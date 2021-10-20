US Envoy Slams UN For “Criticism Of Israel And Counterattacks”

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday lashed out at the Security Council for its disproportionate focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“This Council spends a great deal of time on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is both understandable and consistent with the agenda,” she said. “But far too often, the substance of these discussions is centered almost entirely around criticism of Israel and counterattacks.”

“I sincerely hope that going forward, Council members will do their best to take a more balanced approach. Also, there are other countries and situations in the region that merit Security Council attention and should not be neglected.”

The Biden administration returned to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) last week over three years after the Trump administration left the council for its obsessive anti-Israel bias.

At the time, Greenfield promised to “oppose the Council’s disproportionate attention on Israel, which includes the Council’s only standing agenda item targeting a single country.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)