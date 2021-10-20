HaGaon HaRav Edelstein Calls For Tefillos For HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein began his weekly sicha on Tuesday evening with a request to daven for HaGadol HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi.

HaRav Ezrachi was hospitalized in critical condition on Monday and was placed in the ICU and sedated and ventilated after his condition worsened. Boruch Hashem, the Rosh Yeshivah’s condition improved on Tuesday afternoon and he was weaned off the respirator and is communicating with those around him. However, his condition is still considered severe.

After requesting tefillos for HaRav Ezrachi, HaRav Edelstein spoke about the inyan of tefillah in general.

The public is asked to continue davening for HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)