SHOCKING: Israeli Anti-Vaxxer’s Matzeivah Claims Hospital Murdered Her

An extremely disturbing photo went viral in Israel on Sunday – a matzeivah inscribed with the words “Murdered by Beilinson Hospital in the COVID Department. Hashem should avenge her blood.”
According to a statement from Beilinson, a major hospital in Petach Tikvah, the kever belongs to a woman in her 70s who not only refused to get vaccinated but also remained at home for an extended period of time after she contracted COVID and became seriously ill. When she was finally hospitalized, she had already suffered a heart attack and a pulmonary embolism. Despite this, “the staff treated her with unending devotion and was in constant contact with her relatives.” The woman eventually passed away from COVID complications.
The hospital filed a complaint to the police on incitement to violence against hospital staff (which is a serious problem in Israel). “The hospital is appalled by the inscription on the matzeivah and is disgusted by the outrageous and inciteful statement, which has no basis in fact,” Beilinson stated.
“The staff of the COVID wards in the hospital, who treated and are treating hundreds of patients with devotion and professionalism and turn their days into nights in order to save lives, were deeply distressed and astounded by this defamation, which is completely forbidden slander which degrades the public and social discourse to an abyss we’ve never seen before.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
They wrote Hashem Yikom Damah (they could have left out the נ by accident). Maybe it could now mean that Hashem should raise her blood to the higher heavens.
YWN does not stop shocking people. Her husband wrote the matzeuva and he is vaxed!
I don’t know what happened in the hospital and neither does YWN, but we all know people who have been murdered in hospitals!
Do some real journalism and find out what’s going on in those hospitals how she was begging for food and water and it will all make sense.
Joshua45,
That was indeed the case in NY area hospitals early in Covid. Is/was that occuring in Israeli hospitals?? Because definitely in the early days of Covid I had read about Israeli nurses being incredibly devoted and heroic. Idk either way but have never heard any such allegations against Israeli medical staff or hospitals.
Being as my grandfather was murdered peshuto kmashmao by that hospital several years back, I’d agree with mindful and joshua45 that a bit more research is in order.
As an aside – to all the non murderous medical staff in that generally wonderful hospital and everywhere – thank you so much!
Mindful andJoshua 45: You have got to stop smoking that stuff. Just because its legal, dosent mean its good for you.
Joshua can you share a source because this is very important to show others if this is what happened which truly would be the shocking story here
Once again ywn jumping to conclusions with a “shocking ” headline…..
I don’t believe the hospital and I certainly don’t believe YWN. All I’m saying is that I don’t know what happened. And to put something like that on a matzeiva is a very extreme thing to do. Very hard to imagine that it’s not true