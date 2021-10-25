SHOCKING: Israeli Anti-Vaxxer’s Matzeivah Claims Hospital Murdered Her

An extremely disturbing photo went viral in Israel on Sunday – a matzeivah inscribed with the words “Murdered by Beilinson Hospital in the COVID Department. Hashem should avenge her blood.”

According to a statement from Beilinson, a major hospital in Petach Tikvah, the kever belongs to a woman in her 70s who not only refused to get vaccinated but also remained at home for an extended period of time after she contracted COVID and became seriously ill. When she was finally hospitalized, she had already suffered a heart attack and a pulmonary embolism. Despite this, “the staff treated her with unending devotion and was in constant contact with her relatives.” The woman eventually passed away from COVID complications.

The hospital filed a complaint to the police on incitement to violence against hospital staff (which is a serious problem in Israel). “The hospital is appalled by the inscription on the matzeivah and is disgusted by the outrageous and inciteful statement, which has no basis in fact,” Beilinson stated.

“The staff of the COVID wards in the hospital, who treated and are treating hundreds of patients with devotion and professionalism and turn their days into nights in order to save lives, were deeply distressed and astounded by this defamation, which is completely forbidden slander which degrades the public and social discourse to an abyss we’ve never seen before.”

