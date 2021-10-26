“Don’t Interfere In The War On Terror,” Gantz’s Blue & White Slams Labor Chairman

The Blue and White party of Defense Minister Benny Gantz censured Labor chairman Merav Michaeli, who said on Monday that the designation of six Palestinian “civil rights” groups as terror entities “shouldn’t have happened.”

“The way the declaration was made caused serious harm to Israel,” Michaeli said. “It could harm Israel’s interests and shouldn’t have happened. Such steps should be made with adequate preparation.”

“We suggest that Merav Michaeli, who isn’t involved in the details, not get in the way of the war on terror,” the Blue and White party stated.

Additonally, following Sunday’s cabinet meeting, at which Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz and Michaeli demanded of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that no such “surprising” announcements of controversial decisions be repeated in the future, Gantz’ office told Kan News on Monday that Gantz has no intention of updating “irrelevant” ministers about security-related matters.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)