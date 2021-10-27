WELCOME TO SEDOM: United States Issues Its 1st Passport With ‘X’ Gender Marker

The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.
The U.S. special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, called the moves “historic and celebratory”, saying they bring the government documents in line with the “lived reality” that there is a “wider spectrum of human characteristics than is reflected in the previous two designations”.
“When a person obtains identity documents that reflect their true identity, they live with greater dignity and respect,” Stern said.
The department did not announce to whom the passport was issued. A department official declined to say whether it was for Dana Zzyym, an Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015, saying the department does not usually discuss individual passport applications because of privacy concerns.
Zzyym (pronounced Zimm) was denied a passport for failing to check male or female on an application. According to court documents, Zzyym wrote “intersex” above the boxes marked “M” and “F” and requested an “X” gender marker instead in a separate letter.
The State Department announced in June that it was moving toward adding a third gender marker for nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people but said it would take time because it required extensive updates to its computer systems. A department official said the passport application and system update with the “X” designation option still need to be approved by the Office of Management and Budget, which approves all government forms, before they can be issued.
The department now also allows applicants to self-select their gender as male or female, no longer requiring them to provide medical certification if their gender did not match that listed on their other identification documents.
The United States joins a handful of countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Canada, in allowing its citizens to designate a gender other than male or female on their passports.
Stern said her office planned to talk about the United States’ experience with the change in its interactions around the world and she hopes that might help inspire other governments to offer the option.
(AP)
Climate change is a real thing. Just look at the crazy weather the world has been having lately…
The cause of it has been up for debate.
All these “experts” are missing the real cause of climate change.
All one has to do is look at the first major climate change event in the history of the world.
The great Mabul (flood) in Noach’s time.
Rashi says that the reason Hashem (god) changed the laws of nature and brought about the flood was because they (the people of the time) changed the laws of “nature” with their immoral acts…
The past number of years as the governments of the world shift towards more radical immoral views of the genders. Thereby changing the most basic universal definitions of nature… in return hashem is changing the way nature acts back to us… in more and more radical ways…
Hashem is putting the world on notice!
I would say that legalising same-sex marriage is (was?) Sedom. The ‘x box’ is just silliness.
YEP…..the דור המבול all over again.
Reb Tzoduk Hacohen zt”l writes in a couple of places in his seforim that בעיקבתא דמשיחא the
נשמות of the דור המבול will be מגולגל again
I wonder if ultimately this is such a bad thing. Of course, the reason it is being done is S’dom-like, but I would venture to say that it really isn’t anyone’s business whether I’m a biological male or female where passports are concerned. I think that when my passport comes up for renewal, I will use the X option…
Jessica Stern doesnt sound Irish to me, why do Jews always push this toeiva stuff?
What did you expect voting for these pigs
This is not so far off. We have 3 (or 4 )genders in the Gemara and Halacha. Besides for Zocher and Nekaiva we have Androginus (and Tumtum). This doesn’t mention if X can be used for assumed identities or confused people, although I’m it eventually will.