HaGaon HaGadol HaRav Dov Landau Shlita, participated unexpectedly in a Siyum on Maseches Sukkah held by Avreichim in the home of HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita, Rosh Mosdos and Kollel Beis Abba.

An emotional and rare sight in the streets of Kiryas Sefer

Avreichim from Kollel Imrei Tzvi in Kiryas Sefer had no suspicion that their modest Siyum on Maseches Sukkah, held at the home of the Rosh Mosdos, HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita, would take place in the glorious presence of HaGaon HaGadol HaRav Dov Landau, Shlita ~ Maran Rosh HaYeshiva agreed to attend the event, so as to honor and praise the Avreichim who devote their time to learning Torah ~ The visit was a joyous occasion for the residents of the entire city, who were amazed by the special gesture.

Never had Kiryat Sefer witnessed such an event – Last week, after a Shiur at Yeshivas Mir Brachfeld, HaGaon HaGadol HaRav Dov Landau Shlita did not return to Bnei Brak, he began walking through the streets of the Shaagas Aryeh neighborhood, to the home of HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita, Rosh Kollel and Mosdos of Beis Abba. Upon seeing one of the Gedolei Yisroel strolling through the neighborhood, the stunned residents excitedly followed him, discovering that Maran Rosh HaYeshiva had agreed to the request of HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita, to participate in the Siyum of Maseches Sukkah which was being held in the Imrei Tzvi Kollel Letzi’irim.

The Avreichim, already sitting for the Seudah, were astounded to see Maran Rosh HaYeshiva appear at the door. The Avreichim had no indication that Maran Rosh HaYeshiva, whose days are hectic and filled to capacity, would honor them by participating in the Siyum. It later became known, that during the Seudah, when HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita heard that Maran Rosh HaYeshiva was giving a Shiur at Yeshivas Mir Brachfeld, he sent his request to those accompanying Maran Rosh HaYeshiva Shlita. Since it was not on the agenda and the Siyum was small, HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita expected his Hishtadlus to remain wishful thinking.

However, astonishingly, as soon as the request was relayed, HaGaon HaGadol expressed his eagerness to attend the Siyum, to Bentch and support HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita and all those Amalei HaTorah, on completing the Masechta. Despite deviating from his schedule, it did not stand in the way of his great love and admiration for the Lomdei HaTorah who were completing a Masechta after diligent effort.

Maran Rosh HaYeshiva Shlita, expressed his admiration for those toiling in Torah in this generation, and these Avreichim in particular. He said that in our generation, the primary Mesirus Nefesh should be for increasing the numbers and supporting the Amalei HaTorah in Kollelim. It is of utmost importance in our generation, to increase places of Torah learning in Yeshivos and Kollelim. Likewise, Maran Rosh HaYeshiva praised the Mesirus Nefesh of HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita, upon hearing his countless deeds on behalf of the Amalei HaTorah, the hundreds of outstanding learners in the Kollelim, and his generous monthly support, especially before Yom Tov.

HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita, expressed immense appreciation for the Rosh Yeshiva’s visit, he noted the importance of the visit which strengthened the Mosdos and gave Chizzuk to the Amalei HaTorah who toil day and night over the holy Torah. Afterwards, Maran Rosh HaYeshiva Shlita, gave a Brocha to the Amalei HaTorah and to HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita, for health, Nachas, continued success with ease, Arichus Yomim and Shonim Tovos.

After Maran Rosh HaYeshiva left the Siyum at HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dov Freund Shlita’s home, the Avreichim were left with feelings of immense joy, importance, and inspiration. They held the Siyum for concluding Maseches Sukkah with praise and thanks to Hashem Yisborach for providing them with the ability to be Yoshvei Beis Midrash. Then with inspired feelings they completed Ezehu Neshech and began Maseches Chulin with joy.